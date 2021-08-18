Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

WDIO-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - U.S. health officials announce plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top health authorities, calls for booster doses eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Booster#Americans#Hhs#Administration#Cdc#The Johnson Johnson#J J#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthWTRF

Pfizer COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine fully approved by US FDA

WASHINGTON — The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech now carries the strongest endorsement from the...
Public HealthCNN

US FDA approves first Covid-19 vaccine

US children younger than 12 still can't get vaccinated. While the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today for people age 16 and older, the agency still has its hands full looking to authorize first doses for younger children. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

FDA warns against ivermectin as COVID treatment

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reiterated a warning against the use of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment amid growing reports of individuals taking the drug often used to treat parasitic worms in animals. Mississippi state health officials issued a recent alert prompted by increasing calls of people with potential...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

U.S. Officials Are Reportedly Investigating This Moderna Side Effect

It's been eight months since the Moderna vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA), the second of three vaccines given EUA in the U.S. So by now, anyone who's gotten inoculated or plans to do so likely knows the side effects that come with the COVID vaccine: symptoms like pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. But in recent months, a growing number of incidences of one side effect have been reported, and now, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are reportedly looking into whether or not Moderna is more often linked to it. Read on to find out the latest.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthwflx.com

Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning

As the pandemic rages on, some people are resorting to unconventional treatments in the fight against COVID-19. "In August of 2020, I caught COVID -- a severe strand," Jim Abernethy said. "It got to the point very quickly once the symptoms set in where I could only walk 15 feet in my house, and then I was put on the ground until I could catch my breath."
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
News 12

The New Normal: COVID-19 booster vaccines

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Dr. Richard Barakat and Dr. Matthew Harris. Dr. Barakat is the physician-in-chief and director of the Northwell Cancer Institute. Dr. Harris is the medical director of Northwell's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy