The Weather Channel gave it the name winter storm 'Uri' and we didn't know what an 'Uri' could do to us, but we found out though. It's a few days past the six month mark when East Texas and much of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and other southern states experienced the coldest winter on record. In Tyler it dropped down to six below one night and set a new record for the lowest temperature ever recorded for Tyler. If you lived here and experienced it, it was a winter storm that you will never forget.