Common Council of the City of Bloomer Council Congratulates Organizers On Successful Community Events

The Common Council of the City of Bloomer met for their first meeting of the month on Wednesday, Aug. 11 with only a few items on the agenda. To begin the meeting, during public comments the council heard from Dave Reischel who shared concerns about people speeding into town. Reischel lives by Witt Park and noted that he observes people going well over the speed limit near his driveway and recommended there be a speed monitor put out.