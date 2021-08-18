Cancel
Mandan, ND

$500,000 Grant Will be Used to Demolish San Haven Sanatorium

By Kori B
 6 days ago
The San Haven Sanatorium will soon be demolished. According to KFGO, three Mandan, Dakota College of Bottineau, and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa have been awarded grant money for projects from the Environmental Protection Agency. The largest grant of $500,000 went to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the funds will be used to demolish the San Haven Sanatorium near Dunseith. If you have yet to check out one of the creepiest locations in North Dakota, you better do it before it is gone.

