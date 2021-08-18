VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Could Be Delayed Again; NO TIME TO DIE Unlikely To Be Pushed Back

Tom Hardy is returning to the “Venom” franchise next month in the Andy Serkis-directed “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” but the actor is already looking ahead to making his run as the Spider-Man villain last at least a trilogy long. In an interview with Esquire magazine, Hardy confirmed he’s already planning a third “Venom” movie. The actor was more involved in the writing process for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and even earned his first “story by” credit alongside screenwriter Kelly Marcel. “I’m thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same...