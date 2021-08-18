Cancel
Football: Scouting the 2021 fall season in the Northern Lake County Conference

By Patricia Babcock McGraw
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorth noting: It's been expected in recent years for the Antioch football team to be a contender. After all, the Sequoits are 33-1 in Northern Lake County Conference play since the league started in 2016 and have won every conference title thus far, six straight. But heading into this season, head coach Brian Glashagel isn't quite sure what to expect out of his group, which graduated one of its best players in program history in quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who is now playing football at the University of Minnesota along with his twin brother Dino, who was also a big star last year for the Sequoits at running back. "I think we are going to shock some people," Glashagel said. "We know the rest of the NLCC is gunning for us, as they should. But I love this team. We embrace the challenge of the rest thinking our reign at the top of the conference is over." ... Antioch returns senior Andrew Bowles, a three-year starter at running back. Last year, he rushed for 142 yards, had 256 receiving yards and scored 6 touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Joey Neumann, a three-year starter, is back and also scored 6 touchdowns last year. And senior two-year starter Tommy VanSickle will anchor the offensive line. The rest of the offense is young, but Antioch's underlevel teams went undefeated last year ... Meanwhile on defense, the core of the linebackers and defensive backs return, led by senior defensive backs Hunter Bukowy and Leo Reband and junior linebackers Aiden Niemczyk and Chase Clark.

