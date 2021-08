Sustainability is a lifeline for denim brands as they begin to recover from the pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown fashion retailers in a state of frenzy, and the denim industry is no different. Denim companies must then make a decision, experts say: to see sustainability as either an albatross or a lifeline. While brands in survival mode might be tempted to jettison their sustainable investments, especially if they’re part of a stand-alone strategy that doesn’t have repercussions for other parts of their business, doing so would be a fatal mistake, according to Laura Balmond, program manager of the Ellen MacArthur...