Review: Did We Find the Most Amazing Plate of Nachos in Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Yes. Yes We Did.
Although it might seem unassuming, we’ve always been fond of Yak and Yeti Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Yak and Yeti is located in the Asia section of the park in the village of Anandapur. And what really makes it stand out is the theming (something Disney knows a thing or two about). In the past, the food has been consistently pretty good. But it’s been a while since we’ve eaten here, so we had to pop in to see if that’s still the case.www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0