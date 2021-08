Last week I wrote about how money is society’s technology for moving value across time. Without defining it more narrowly (which monetary economists do to their heart’s content), money is the technology by which we arrange the division of labor: I do my thing; you do yours; and we can trade the surplus production with one another. I explained how this fundamental insight of human civilization doesn’t require money – we can trade in favors or promises to one another – but codifying those promises into a detached separate item makes it easier to use them. Especially if we’re transacting with a society of strangers numbering in the millions.