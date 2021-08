Though you may be still in summer mode, fall is just around the corner. Of course, that means it’ll soon be time to celebrate Halloween and all the fun ‘fits that go with it. Aside from your costume, there are plenty of ways to show off your spooky season spirit. Disney’s Halloween 2021 merch is already dropping online and in parks, and it’ll let you pair your love of Mickey and Minnie with a whole slew of Halloween-themed Spirit Jerseys, light-up ears, and more.