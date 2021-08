They come and they go! There are many Disney attractions that have ended up in the Disney graveyard. Favorites like The Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios closed in August 2017 and was taken over by the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway which opened in March 2020. Remember Ellen’s Energy Adventure at EPCOT? It too closed in August 2017. Disney is still working to replace that attraction with the new highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction. And yes, Maelstrom was an EPCOT favorite that also made it to the chopping block in October 2014. This former Norway Pavilion attraction was replaced with the Frozen Ever After attraction which opened in June 2016 featuring the popular Frozen characters. Well, did you know one of EPCOT’s most popular lounges paid homage to the former attraction with a special “Maelstrom Margarita”? The ride may be long gone, but you can still help bring the delicious margarita BACK!