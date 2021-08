Lots of things are changing at EPCOT as part of that park’s massive transformation. Once the transformation is complete, EPCOT will have a whole new ride themed to Guardians of the Galaxy, a new area called the Play! pavilion, and much more. One part of the EPCOT transformation that some fans may be particularly excited about is the return of a reimagined Club Cool. This spot is set to open soon, and today we finally got a sneak peek at what it looks like!