BEST of the FEST 2.0! All the Must-Try Eats at the Newly Opened EPCOT Food and Wine Booths
What’s this!? A mid-festival Best of the Fest!? Didn’t we already do a Best of the Fest for the 2021 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival?!. Yep, we sure did! The festival started back in July with 23 of the 32 food booths opening. Now, another seven booths have opened and we’ve snacked our way through them all. So, of course, we’re bringing you a few more Best of the Fest picks!www.disneyfoodblog.com
