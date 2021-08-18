NEWS: Disney World Updates Mask Rules for Outdoor Rides and More
Face mask rules at Disney World have changed a number of times over the past few months. Most recently, Disney updated its rules to require masks be worn indoors, upon entering and throughout all attractions, and in select other locations, regardless of vaccination status. Since the introduction of this policy in late July, masks have been required on ALL attractions (including those that are entirely outdoors). But now, that’s about to change.www.disneyfoodblog.com
