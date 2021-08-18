Cancel
US to Begin Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots Starting September 20

By Killian Meara
contagionlive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Americans who received either Pfizer or Moderna will be eligible 8 months after their second dose. On Wednesday, top health officials from the Biden Administration made an announcement that all Americans will be able to get booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines starting on September 20. Leading medical experts...

