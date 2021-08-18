Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cigna requires employees returning to office to be fully vaccinated

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297QmT_0bVKKDrG00
A screen displays the logo for Cigna Corp on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp (CI.N) said on Wednesday it requires its employees working remotely to be fully vaccinated before entering any U.S. worksite from Sept. 7, as infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus rise in the country.

The health insurer joined a slew of companies such as Centene Corp (CNC.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) across the healthcare, technology and financial sectors in mandating vaccines or tests for employees working from office. read more

"It's clear we need to do more to stop the ongoing spread of COVID-19, and unlike many aspects of the pandemic, keeping our worksites as safe as possible is something we can control," said Dr. Steve Miller, chief clinical officer of Cigna.

Employees who must work onsite such as medical care providers and pharmacists should be fully vaccinated or receive two negative COVID-19 tests per week starting on Oct. 18, the company said.

Cigna said it plans to reopen offices throughout the fall, but employees who can work from home will continue to have the option to do so.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

167K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigna Corp Lrb Ci N#Centene Corp#Cnc N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Hutch Post

US Labor Dept.: $90M available to those displaced by pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the availability of an increased $90 million in funding grants to provide reemployment opportunities for displaced workers, historically marginalized communities or groups and those unemployed for an extended period or who have exhausted unemployment insurance or other pandemic unemployment insurance programs.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

All the major companies requiring vaccines for workers

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Companies are putting their foot down when it comes to COVID. With the highly contagious Delta variant sweeping across the country—and only about half of Americans fully vaccinated—a big wrench has been tossed into many companies' fall plans to return to the office.
Public HealthKAKE TV

Large insurers have stopped waiving COVID-19 treatment costs; Hospitalization could cost you thousands.

(YAHOO/KAKE) - Last year, 88% of people who had private health plans through their employers would have had their treatment costs waived if they got COVID-19. A year ago, around 88% of people enrolled in private health plans through their employers would have had their treatment costs waived had they gotten COVID-19. That's according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. But now in 2021, those who enter the hospital due to COVID could wind up with a humungous bill. A new report from the same group found that among the two largest insurers in each US state, 72% no longer waive costs for COVID-19 treatment.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

CVS Health mandates full COVID-19 vaccination for some employees

(Reuters) - Health conglomerate CVS Health Corp has mandated complete COVID-19 vaccination for its nurses, pharmacists and other employees who face patients, joining a string of U.S. firms seeking to slow the spread of the contagious Delta coronavirus variant. The policy, announced on Monday, comes after the U.S. health regulator...
IndustryPosted by
CBS News

Eight in 10 economists say employers should require vaccine

As COVID-19 persists and the back-to-school season approaches, most economists say employers should require their workers to be vaccinated before they return to the office. Eight in 10 economists said they are in favor of employers implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees returning to the workplace, according to a survey conducted by the National Association for Business Economics. Fourteen percent of economists said they oppose companies requiring workers to get jabbed.
Labor IssuesOccupational Health Safety

OSHA Updates Guidance on Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

An updated guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA in order to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance, however, expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk work places with mixed-vaccination status workers. This mainly includes industries such as manufacturing, meat, seafood and poultry processing, high-volume and retail grocery and agricultural processing. This is often prolonged due to close contact with others.
Labor Issuesbeckershospitalreview.com

6 hospitals, health systems where workers have protested vaccination requirements

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these policies. Here are six hospitals and health systems where healthcare workers have participated in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy