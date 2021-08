Two-thirds of New Jersey voters, including parents of school-age children, support the state’s school mask mandate, but they are more divided on the idea of requiring Covid vaccination for age-eligible children. The Monmouth University Poll finds that anxiety about the risk of illness from Covid has inched up since May as has concern that the state’s efforts to stop the spread have not gone far enough. Still, a majority of voters say New Jersey has been doing better than other states in dealing with the pandemic. Also, Gov. Phil Murphy and President Joe Biden get positive marks for their handling of the outbreak, although both numbers have declined since May.