Englewood, CO

Canadian Firm Buys Colorado CBD Company in $75 Million Deal

By Thomas Mitchell
Westword
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalanced Health Botanicals, one of Colorado's largest CBD companies, has been acquired by a Canadian hemp firm in a multimillion-dollar deal. Headquartered in Englewood, Balanced Health Botanicals founded CBDistillery, a line of hemp-derived CBD products. After its launch in 2016, CBDistillery quickly became a popular e-commerce CBD brand across the country, ranking in the top five CBD companies, with more than 30,000 orders a month as of this year.

