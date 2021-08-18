Canadian Firm Buys Colorado CBD Company in $75 Million Deal
Balanced Health Botanicals, one of Colorado's largest CBD companies, has been acquired by a Canadian hemp firm in a multimillion-dollar deal. Headquartered in Englewood, Balanced Health Botanicals founded CBDistillery, a line of hemp-derived CBD products. After its launch in 2016, CBDistillery quickly became a popular e-commerce CBD brand across the country, ranking in the top five CBD companies, with more than 30,000 orders a month as of this year.www.westword.com
