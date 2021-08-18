Cancel
Missouri State

Check Out The First Home Owned By A Woman in Missouri

By Sam
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 6 days ago
Known as the Glenn House located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this house has so much history to it besides Queen Anne style. Knowing that this house was owned by a woman in the late 1800's, to me anyway, is that cool part about this house. Just looking at this house with all its original woodwork and furnishings you know that there is so much pride put in when building and maintain this house. This house (back in the day) was considered a mega mansion and we get to see what it was like for people to live in these types of grand homes. This house in particular comes with so much history.

KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

