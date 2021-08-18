Cancel
Prose and Kohn: From the Lakewood Ranch area to the NHL?

By Ryan Kohn
Longboat Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 2020, 14 hockey players born in Florida have played in the NHL. However, that figure is beginning to edge upward, albeit slowly. Eight of those 14 are in the NHL now, with the most-well known being Jack Hughes, the Orlando-born forward drafted No. 1 overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2019. Still, those eight players took up just 1.12% of the 713 roster spots in the NHL last season. Florida isn't exactly a hotbed of talent.

