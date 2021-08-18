Blue Cross Will Cover COVID-19 Booster at $0 for Eligible Members
BATON ROUGE, La. – State health officials announced that based on recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidance, third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are available to Louisianians with certain health conditions that put them at higher risk from COVID-19. Last week, the CDC recommended people whose immune systems are compromised and who have already gotten two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) get a third dose as a booster.www.kadn.com
