Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Blue Cross Will Cover COVID-19 Booster at $0 for Eligible Members

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. – State health officials announced that based on recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidance, third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are available to Louisianians with certain health conditions that put them at higher risk from COVID-19. Last week, the CDC recommended people whose immune systems are compromised and who have already gotten two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) get a third dose as a booster.

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Systems#Booster#Health Plan#State#Cdc#Louisianians#Pfizer#Medicare#Medicaid#Johnson Johnson#Louisiana Foundation#Visit The Blue Cross#Louisiana Youtube#Linkedin#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Columbus, GAwrbl.com

Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – What does ‘immunocompromised’ mean? The West Central Health District shared a news release with the following determinants of vaccination eligibility;. Those who are currently receiving active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. Recipient of a solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy. Receipt of CAR-T-cell or...
Mesa, COmesacounty.us

COVID-19 Booster Not Yet Recommended

While some countries are offering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immuno-compromised individuals, no additional doses (boosters) are recommended for fully vaccinated Americans at this time. Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) will not offer COVID-19 booster vaccines until official guidance is released. We are still learning how long COVID-19...
Seminole County, FLfox35orlando.com

Who's eligible? Seminole County distributing COVID-19 booster shots

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Coronavirus booster shots are now available in Seminole County for people with weakened immune systems. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has approved booster shots for people who are immunocompromised. However, to receive a shot through Seminole County, even those who fall under that category must meet...
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Eligible Oklahomans Begin Receiving Their 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

The White House is expected to announce new guidance on COVID-19 boosters this week. We're told they will recommend Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to start getting a booster shot eight months after their second dose. But people that are immunocompromised, like Monica Burnett and Maggie Gregory,...
Public Healthwearegreenbay.com

Walgreens begins administering COVID-19 booster shot to those eligible

(WFRV) – Shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for those with weakened immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens got to work and began rolling up sleeves. Walgreens announced that...
Orange County, FLwogx.com

When will you be eligible to get a COVID booster shot? Check here

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Americans who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will need an extra dose 8 months after they got their second shot. That's the recommendation from the president and top health officials. Booster shots are expected to become widely available next month. People with compromised immune systems are already able to get a third COVID vaccine shot and starting September 20, the rest of American adults will be able to get one too.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Cityblock Health Announces Collaboration With Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of North Carolina To Deliver Comprehensive Primary Care To Medicaid And Medicare Advantage Members

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health, a healthcare provider for Medicaid and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries, announced today it is supporting Medicaid managed care in North Carolina through five clinics across the state serving Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) members. Through an...
Ohio Statecolumbusunderground.com

Immunocompromised Ohioans Eligible for Additional COVID-19 Shot

The new head of the Ohio Department of Health said there are a few Ohioans who could be eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Based on action by the FDA and the CDC, an additional dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is recommended for severely immunocompromised individuals.
Public HealthWANE-TV

Meijer offering third COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals at all pharmacies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Meijer announced that it is now offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for eligible individuals at all its pharmacies across the Midwest. Eligible patients may include those living with organ or stem cell transplants, cancer, primary immunodeficiency, some people with HIV, and those receiving immunosuppressive medication, Meijer said.
Public Healthfox26houston.com

Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shots once eligible

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden will receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots once eligible, as his administration turns to a new effort of offering the extra jabs to Americans in a major expansion of the already massive vaccination campaign. Biden, who received his...
Martin County, FLWPBF News 25

Martin County now offers COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots for anyone eligible

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — TheFlorida Department of Health in Martin County partnered with the National Minority Health Organization to administer COVID-19 vaccines. People can stop by Stuart City Hall anytime between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Booster shots will also be available for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
Public Healthkadn.com

Gov. Edwards Applauds Full FDA Approval of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Encourages Unvaccinated Louisianans to Schedule Their Shots Today

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards and State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter applauded the U. S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the first such full approval of its kind. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and easily available all across Louisiana for people ages 12 and older. More than 2.2 million Louisianans have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 40 percent of Louisiana’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CDC data.
Public Healthkadn.com

Ochsner Health Announces Employee Vaccination Mandate To Enhance Patient And Community Safety

New Orleans, La. – Following full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Ochsner Health (Ochsner) announced a mandatory requirement that all its physicians, providers and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 29, 2021. This formal announcement comes as the Gulf South continues to face high COVID-19 positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths. Today, Ochsner is caring for 979 COVID-19 patients. More than 88%, 865, are unvaccinated.
Louisiana StateWest Side Journal

Blue Cross reminds Louisianians of remote care options

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana is in a fourth surge of COVID-19, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus and a below-average statewide vaccination rate. In recent weeks, state health officials have reported record numbers of people hospitalized for COVID-19. As healthcare providers and hospitals work to treat high volumes of COVID-19 patients, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana encourages telehealth use for routine care needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy