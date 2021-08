Lil Wayne has revealed that he once tried to take his own life when he was just 12 years old.The rapper told the Uncomfortable Conversations YouTube show about a moment where he was at home alone and went to fetch his mother’s gun. He said he attempted to take his own life and cannot remember anything between the attempt and police arriving at the scene.He revealed that the impetus for the suicide attempt was that he feared being in trouble with his mother for skipping school.The rapper has previously claimed the scar caused by the gunshot wound to his...