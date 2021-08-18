Conservative frustration greets Grassley at GC town hall
GRUNDY CENTER- Several of the attendees at U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s town hall meeting in Grundy Center on Monday morning shared similar reflections on their personal histories with the long-serving politician, who is widely considered an Iowa institution. They’ve voted for him ever since they can remember, but they weren’t sure how to feel about his support for an infrastructure bill that allocates $1.2 trillion in additional government spending.thegrundyregister.com
