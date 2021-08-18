Should You Rent or Buy an RV? 7 Key Considerations to Decide Which Is Right for You
Should You Rent or Buy an RV? 7 Key Considerations to Decide Which Is Right for You. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, families increasingly turned to the outdoors (and the open road) for recreation and family vacations. As a result, recreational vehicles (RVs) gained a surge of popularity. In fact, 56 million Americans planned to take an RV trip this summer. And according to recent data from the RV Industry Association, this boom in RV travel isn't slowing down any time soon. But when is a rental the best value? Or is purchasing a recreational vehicle a better investment?www.bhg.com
Comments / 0