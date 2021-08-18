Should You Rent or Buy an RV? 7 Key Considerations to Decide Which Is Right for You

There are an estimated 56 million people planning to take an RV trip this summer and even more looking into the fall and winter for road travel. Many of them are new to RVing. "We've seen so many first-timers come into the market in the last year and a half," says Monika Geraci, spokesperson for the RV Industry Association. But the key to a successful start to RVing is preparation, including both practice and planning. No matter the model, driving an RV is different from a regular vehicle. And unlike pulling up to a hotel, there's more than unpacking that has to be done before settling in for the night. Avoid a frustrating experience and cruise the open road with confidence with these RV insights from the pros.