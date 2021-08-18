Delicious, easy and flavorful, these Homemade Turkey Meatballs are a great recipe to use in all of your favorite pasta recipes!. I love meatballs! They are one of those recipes that are really versatile and you can use them in so many different dishes. They make fabulous appetizers or to add to marinara sauce and pasta. There are endless possibilities. I love these Homemade Turkey Meatballs because they are different from your traditional beef or sausage variety. They have great flavor and come out so tender! Even if you aren't a fan of ground turkey, you are still sure to love these meatballs! If you want to switch up your meatball routine, then you need to try my Homemade Turkey Meatball recipe!