Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson welcome their first child together

By Tarrah Gibbons
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are parents! The couple recently welcomed their first child together, Johansson’s rep confirmed to People. No other details on their newest addition has been revealed.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Colin Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#French#Cdc#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.
MoviesPopculture

Scarlett Johansson Has One Marvel Star She'd Trust to Babysit Her Daughter

In early July, Scarlett Johansson made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in order to promote the release of her latest film, Black Widow. Naturally, since she was there to discuss the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the conversation turned towards her Avengers co-stars. During the conversation, Kelly Clarkson asked Johansson which of her co-stars — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, or Samuel L. Jackson — she would want to have babysit her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Elizabeth Olsen Shares Thoughts On Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit And How It Relates To The Film Industry

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit against Disney has been dominating the headlines for weeks now. Many were surprised by the development, but it also seemed inevitable in the era of pandemic releases. Unfortunately, the back-and-forth between Johansson and the House of Mouse has brought about a debate in Hollywood over contracts and hybrid release plans. While some have focused on the moment, others have focused on the bigger picture. WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen fell into the latter category. After being silent on Johansson’s situation, Olsen shared her thoughts on the lawsuit and the film industry at large.
Los Angeles, CAETOnline.com

Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Calls Out Disney's Attempt to Seek Arbitration

Disney wants the Scarlett Johansson lawsuit filed against them to move to arbitration -- but her lawyer isn't having it. The company filed a motion in Los Angeles on Friday to move the lawsuit to a private arbitration in New York, ET confirms. Per the American Bar Association, arbitration is a "private process where disputing parties agree that one or several individuals can make a decision about the dispute after receiving evidence and hearing arguments."
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawyer Blast Disney For “Misogynistic” Response To Lawsuit

The battle between Disney and Scarlett Johansson just keeps heating up. The Marvel star shocked the industry at the end of July by filing a lawsuit against the studio, alleging that the decision to simultaneously release Black Widow on streaming contravened the actress’ contract. Johansson stood to earn revenue from its box office gross, and with its Disney Plus opening affecting its earnings, she’s believed to have lost around $50 million.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Elizabeth Olsen Backs Scarlett Johansson Amid Disney Lawsuit: ‘Good for You, Scarlett’

Elizabeth Olsen voiced support for her “Avengers” co-star Scarlett Johansson amid her ongoing “Black Widow” lawsuit against Disney. “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett,'” Olsen said in a joint Vanity Fair interview with Jason Sudeikis. The interview also covered the issue of theatrical releases during a time where theaters are still in recovery from the ongoing pandemic. While Olsen voiced concern about “small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theaters,” she said she’s “not worried on Scarlett’s behalf.” “When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s...
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Marvel Fans are Worried About Elizabeth Olsen After Voicing Support for Scarlett Johansson

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Scarlett Johansson is in the midst of a heated legal battle against Disney and while her decision to try and overthrow the House of Mouse over allegations of breach of contract has garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics, the Black Widow actress seemingly found an ally in fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen who recently broke her silence regarding the matter.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Disney criticised for ‘disgusting’ response after Scarlett Johansson sues studio over Black Widow release

Disney has been criticised for its response to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the studio.Johansson has alleged that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney Plus as well as in cinemas violated her contract.The actor’s lawsuit says that her compensation for the movie was “largely based” on Black Widow’s box office performance, and had “extracted a promise from Marvel that the release would be a ‘theatrical release’.’It continues: “Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless directed Marvel to violate its pledge and instead release the Picture on the Disney+ streaming service the very same day it was...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy