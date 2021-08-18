Sales Boomerang is 2021’s fastest-growing company in the residential mortgage industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced this week that Anchor Health Properties (Anchor), a national full-service health care real estate development, management, and investment company focused exclusively on medical facilities, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the country's most prestigious ranking of its fastest growing private companies. Not only are the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 exceptionally competitive within their respective markets, but this year's list has also proven to be one filled with particularly resilient and flexible companies given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the average median three year revenue growth rate has soared to 543 percent, and median revenue for this list of companies has reached more than $11 million. Together, those companies have added more than 610,000 jobs to the US economy over the past three years.