Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

Whether you are trying to keep a resolution to stay organized, got inspired by The Home Edit’s Netflix show or are already being swallowed by school papers, sports gear and the like, to finally get your home organized takes a healthy dose of trust and courage—much like jumping off the high dive at the local pool. But fear not, we’ve reached out to our favorite organizing gurus, aka moms who are also professional organizers to help you tackle the job once and for all. Check out the tips below and get ready to experience the rush of feeling organized—you may be surprised how good it feels.