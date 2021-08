ATK Mohun Bagan begin their AFC Cup 2021 campaign on Wednesday as they take on fellow Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru in the first match of Group E in Maldives,. This will be the fourth time that the Mariners will be participating in AFC Cup. The last time they took part in the competition was back in 2017 where they were ousted from the group stage. Incidentally, Bengaluru FC was in the same group as Mohun Bagan and had qualified for the next round as group toppers.