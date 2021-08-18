Recommendation: Test Unvaccinated School Kids/Teachers Weekly

Farmers can relate to what happened to the 4-H staff when they went to open the 4-H Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this summer! They found that some of the kitchen equipment needed to prepare over 30,000 meals for hungry 4-H members at the Minnesota State Fair would not start up! I am sure all farmers have put a piece of equipment in the shed for the off season in perfect condition that worked fine. Months later it does not work when they get it back out of the shed and it is more than just a flat tire!