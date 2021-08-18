Tasty Bits Podcast 08-18-21

Today’s question: On this day in 1919, a shipping clerk for a Meat Packing Company asked his boss for a small investment to help support a business venture that was close to his heart. He needed some uniforms and permission to use some land on the premises of a meat packing plant. After some consideration, his boss said “sure,” and that small donation made a huge difference. 20 some years later, the meat packing plant had closed…. but the other small company was becoming a very big deal. Even though it started with a small donation for work uniforms…. and a tiny parcel of land… today it’s now worth over $3 billion dollars. What business am I talking about?