Protests

Taliban violently quashes small protest in Jalalabad

Public Radio International PRI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The Taliban violently broke up a protest in the eastern city of Jalalabad, where dozens of people had gathered in a rare demonstration of dissent. Taliban fighters fired into the crowd that had been carrying the Afghan national flag, and as many as three people were killed. Demonstrators also took to the streets of the southeastern city of Khost. The Taliban’s response to the protests raise concerns about whether promises of peace from the group are real — despite a brutal reputation — while thousands of people continue racing to the airport and borders to flee the country.

