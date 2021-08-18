Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Excels At Hiding Its Good News About The Value Of Space Research

By Keith Cowing
nasawatch.com
 6 days ago

No NASA hype needed - this is actually, no kidding, cutting edge stiff - and NASA is doing it - in orbit. NASA has tried for years to get visibility and parity with NIH - now they have. But you'd never know it. NASA could have promoted video of this interview, posted a transcript etc. But no. They let it fade away. Now, less than 2 weeks later the detailed sessions where things like CRISPR are being discussed and NASA - HEOMD, SMD, PAO, ISSPO and ISSNL have gone out of their individual and collective way to ignore ISSRDC's technical sessions.

Astronomytecheblog.com

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Explores Mountain, Captures an Amazing Panoramic View of the Changing Martian Landscape

NASA’s Curiosity rover touched down on Mars in 2012, but it’s still chugging along. Recently, it climbed Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall mountain within the 96-mile-wide basin of Mars’ Gale Crater, and used its Mast Camera to capture an amazing panoramic view of the changing Martian landscape. The layers you see in the mountain could indicate how the ancient environment within Gale Crater dried up over time. Read more for a video and additional information.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

NASA approves key funding for UC Berkeley satellite mission to Mars

A UC Berkeley-led team of scientists and engineers is one step closer to sending two satellites to Mars, following a key milestone approval from NASA on Aug. 17. The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers, or EscaPADE, mission will launch the twin satellites into orbit around Mars to explore the impact of solar winds on the planet’s atmosphere. NASA’s recent approval cleared the way for the team to start final designs and assembly for a 2024 launch, according to principal investigator Robert Lillis.
Aerospace & Defensenasawatch.com

Sorry Folks - NASA And Space Force Agree: Space Is Hard

Keith's note: The opening speakers at today's Space Symposium session were General Jay Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. Raymond said nothing new and just repeated his agency's talking points and had a bunch of people stand up in the audience for recognition. But he also said "space is hard" three times in his remarks - as if to instill a meme of caution and lowered expectations. He showed a short video that included Bill Nelson saying "space is hard". Then when Nelson spoke in person he said "space is hard" again. That's 5 "space is hard" citations in a matter of a few minutes by the top two space leaders in America. Its almost as if they are working together to try and set the stage for failure, lowered expectations, or for things not working as hoped. Thanks for cheering us up guys.
Aerospace & Defensedenvergazette.com

Space Symposium: Colorado-based ULA lynchpin of NASA’s space plans

Centennial-based United Launch Alliance’s Atlas and Delta rockets for years have served as NASA’s ticket to ride to space. Since 2006, the company has built and launched the rockets 140 times successfully, taking satellites and spacecraft to the stars. A joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, ULA employs 1,300 people in Colorado, and 2,600 nationwide.
Aerospace & Defensenasawatch.com

Blue Origin Lawsuit Delays NASA HLS Work - Again

"NASA has voluntarily paused work with SpaceX for the human landing system (HLS)Option A contract effective Aug. 19 through Nov. 1. In exchange for this temporary stay of work, all parties agreed to an expedited litigation schedule that concludes on Nov. 1. NASA officials are continuing to work with the Department of Justice to review the details of the case and look forward to a timely resolution of this matter. NASA is committed to Artemis and to maintaining the nation's global leadership in space exploration With our partners, we will go to the Moon and stay to enable science investigations, develop new technology, and create high paying jobs for the greater good and in preparation to send astronauts to Mars"
Aerospace & Defensenasawatch.com

NASA Tries To Fix A Webpage By Breaking It

This OIIR link for the International Space Station Crew Code of Conduct goes to a dead location. You can find it here at Cornell Law School: 14 CFR § 1214.403 - Code of Conduct for the International Space Station Crew or here at ESA or here at the Federal Register. No one seems to know where the International Space Station Bilateral Agreements are. Here they are from 1998 on NASA.gov.
Aerospace & DefenseAstronomy.com

NASA lands in the new Space & Beyond Box

Looking for the perfect gift for a space enthusiast in your life? Or maybe you’ve been searching for unique NASA products to add to your own collection. If you or someone you know is excited about space exploration, the Space & Beyond Box is perfect for you! In this quarter’s box, Astronomy and the Space & Beyond Box team bring the wonder and amazement of spaceflight right to your doorstep with exclusive NASA goodies.
Aerospace & Defensenasawatch.com

NASA Totally Ignores Its Own ISS Research Conference - Again

Keith's note: Three days of online technical sessions for the 2021 ISS Research & Development Conference (ISSRDC) are being held from 16-18 August. No one at NASA or the ISS National Laboratory seems to be making any effort to provide public mention of the event or what is being presented. There is no mention at the main NASA ISS page, the ISS National Laboratory (CASIS) home page. There is a small box in the lower right hand corner of the NASA ISS National Laboratory home page. None of the events are being show on NASA TV or live streamed unless you know about this hidden event and register. If you click through 10 pages of archived NASA press releases and media advisories there is no mention whatsoever of ISSRDC. The people who tweet stuff from HEOMD AA Kathy Luders' Twitter account @KathyLuders make no mention.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

NASA Authorization Bill of 2021 and Space Act

NASA’s Hopes for Infrastructure Funding Grow to $15.7 Billion:. https://spacepolicyonline.com/news/nasas-hopes-for-infrastructure-funding-grow-to-15-7-billion/. So what happens if Bezos gets his way and NASA gives Blue a $0 contract for Option A, THEN the extra funding comes through for HLS?. So what happens if Bezos gets his way and NASA gives Blue a $0...
Aerospace & Defensemilwaukeesun.com

NASA delivers pizza to Space Station astronauts

A supply rocket sent to the International Space Station included not only space station necessities, but also a pizza delivery for seven astronauts. Along with pizza, the 8,200-pound shipment also included fresh apples, tomatoes and kiwi, along with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven astronauts. This is...
Grant County, INInside Indiana Business

Satellite Manufacturer Lands NASA, Space Force Contracts

UPLAND - NASA and the U.S. Space Force have awarded contracts to an aerospace manufacturer in Grant County. NearSpace Launch Inc. says the contracts call for further development of its ThinSat Constellation devices, to be used for studying space weather and rapid payload testing. Financial terms of the contract were...
Aerospace & Defenseuky.edu

UK Partners With NASA to Help Launch $15 Million Space Technology Research Institute

Every few years, NASA creates Space Technology Research Institutes (STRI) in areas that are considered strategic for future technology and space exploration. The new STRI — called Advanced Computational Center for Entry System Simulation (ACCESS) — will also be led out of the University of Colorado and will include the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Minnesota and the University of New Mexico, along with international collaborators from England, Italy and Portugal.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List # 963 20 August 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Papers deriving from NASA support:. 1. Danko D, Malli Mohan GB, Sierra MA, Rucker M, Singh NK, Regberg...

