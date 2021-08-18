Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Pharmacist faces 120 years in prison for allegedly selling Covid-19 vaccine cards on eBay

By Danielle Sinay
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

A Chicago pharmacist was arrested and accused of selling hundreds of authentic Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 vaccine cards on eBay, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement this week.

Tangtang Zhao, a 34-year-old licensed pharmacist in Illinois, allegedly took vaccine record cards from his former place of employment to sell online, according to court documents . The pharmaceutical company, which is solely referred to as “Company 1,” distributes and ministers that COVID-19 vaccines, and in accordance with CDC protocol, provides vaccination record cards to each recipient. Zhao is accused of obtaining said cards while at work, and later listing them on Ebay for $10 each. Zhao reportedly sold a total of 126 cards to 12 customers in March and April of 2021 and earned over $1,000 for the transactions.

Zhao been arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft of government property, facing up to 10 years in prison per count, the indictment says. Zhao could serve a sentence of 120 years if found guilty on all 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVmsZ_0bVK7gpR00
A screenshot of the Indictment against Tangtang Zhao. (Credit: United States District Court Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division)

“We take seriously, and will vigorously investigate, any criminal offense that contributes to the distrust around vaccines and vaccination status,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said. “The Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the American people from these offenses during this national emergency.”

“Knowingly selling Covid vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death,” Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office, added. “To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences.”

“Stealing and selling Covid-19 vaccination cards is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Special Agent in Charge Lamont Pugh III of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) – Chicago Region, concurred. “Fraudsters who engage in such unlawful conduct undermine efforts to address the pandemic and profit at the public’s expense. The health and safety of the public is our top priority, and we encourage people to obtain vaccination cards from their administering medical providers.”

Zhao’s case, which is currently being investigated by the FBI and HHS-OIG, is ongoing.

Comments / 159

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Indy100

Indy100

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Prison#Fbi#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Company 1#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#Americans#Fbi#Chicago Field Office#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

Cuomo grants clemency to five convicted murderers hours before resigning

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to five convicted murderers during his final hours in office, arguing that they have made great strides in rehabilitation behind bars. “These individuals have shown remorse, rehabilitation and commitment to their communities,” Cuomo wrote in a tweet announcing his decision. Among those...
Washington StatePosted by
Indy100

US jail offering packs of ramen noodles as incentive to get Covid vaccine

A Washington State jail has come up with an inventive but slightly bleak vaccine incentive, offering inmates ramen noodles in exchange for getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s certainly an unusual incentive, but ramen noodles are actually one of the most popular commissary items at Benton County jail, according to The Olympian who first reported the story. Thus, it makes sense that the plan is seeming to work: According to Scott Souza, chief of corrections for the Benton County Corrections Department, 900 packets of noodles have been distributed to 90 now-vaccinated inmates since the program’s launched at the start of August. There are currently 360 people housed in the jail, which is located in Kennewick, Washington.
Posted by
Indy100

An FBI spy plane used for watching Black Lives Matter protests is now up for sale

An advanced spy plane the FBI used to monitor Black Lives Matter protests is now available for purchase.As reported by BuzzFeed, a listing for the aircraft appeared on a General Services Administration Auctions website that facilitates the bidding on and purchasing of surplus federal government property. The plane, a Cessna Citation 560, is currently listed for $1,000 USD with zero bidders. It also possesses a Wescam MX-20, which, according to the manufacturers’ website, is “ideal for high-altitude, long range persistent surveillance.” The craft also carries infrared sensors that aide in detecting potential targets at all hours of the day.This...

Comments / 159

Community Policy