Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard was supposed to be the next great playmaker at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madridistas watched him develop on loan over the years, growing from a promising youngster in the Eredivisie to a bonafide star at Real Sociedad a couple of seasons ago in LaLiga. But after getting his call to the first team and not playing, Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan in the winter 2021 transfer window and seems set to leave Madrid for good.