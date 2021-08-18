Why Doing My Brows Is Now An Essential Part Of My Self-Care Routine
Alex Michael May started her journey as a blogger with a mission in mind: to cultivate a safe space for creativity while curating content that allows her to be the big sister she wishes she had as she started her creative journey in Los Angeles. The Nebraska-native shares this in a two-minute video on her YouTube channel. Her tagline on both her Instagram and TikTok pages reminds her community she is their "virtual BFF." With 138,000 followers on Instagram and 117,000 followers on TikTok, May has stayed true to her commitment and continues to encourage and uplift her growing community.www.nylon.com
