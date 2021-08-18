New Jersey Cannabis Festival in AC Postponed Due to Showboat Issues

Cannabis legalization: been there, done that, at least in New Jersey, right? Or so some may have thought. Following the August 17th announcement of regulations set in place by New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, it is clear that much more needs to be done. The process of legalization that has been adapted by Governor Phil Murphy’s New Jersey continues to avoid the deep rooted inequalities ingrained in the way the criminal justice system historically handled this issue and the brand new cannabis industry here in the Garden State and beyond. Small black and brown-owned businesses suffer and tax money is funnelled into racist policing practices, all reinforcing the issues present pre-decriminalization. Multinational corporations, who have eyed the land of small growers, have taken over far too much land that could greatly benefit independent growers in New Jersey, and even in South America. During her trip to Colombia, Green Candidate for Governor Madelyn Hoffman got a taste of how this rapidly expanding industry is affecting individuals and small growers in the South, and is continuing to bring her ceaseless work towards equality into communities battered by the intrusion of corporations and racist policing.