Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

New Jersey Cannabis Festival in AC Postponed Due to Showboat Issues

By Dan Ulloa
headynj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Cannabis Festival scheduled for this weekend in Atlantic City has been postponed since the Showboat reneged on their contract. According to the letter Heady NJ obtained, the Showboat Hotel said the New Jersey Cannabis Festival contradicted the “family-friendly image” they wanted to project. In the middle of...

headynj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Culture#Medical Marijuana#Ac#The Showboat Hotel#Sativa Cross#Cmmnj Board#Necann
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Festivalhillrag.com

National Cannabis Festival at RFK Saturday

The fifth annual National Cannabis Festival (NCF) will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 in RFK Lots 6 and 7. After a nearly 18-month hiatus due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this June NCF organizers announced they would move forward with the fifth anniversary celebration.
Oceanport, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

UPDATE! Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival In Oceanport, New Jersey

It wasn't long ago, I posted an article with details about the 2021 Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival. Many of you plan on going this weekend so here is an update!. Monmouth Park is excited to announce the return of the Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival! This is easily one of the biggest Jersey Shore events. It will take place on August 14th and 15th at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. Both days will offer amazing food, great music, live horse racing, and much more! Parking and admission are both FREE! THIS EVENT IS RAIN OR SHINE.
Museumsmommypoppins.com

New Jersey

You don't have to visit a mega-metropolis to enjoy an enriching, family-friendly museum visit. In fact, Central and Southern New Jersey have a collection of cool museums for kids where you can explore a battleship, ride a vintage train, gaze at the stars, and even peep a shrunken head. Find...
Washington, DCpopville.com

“National Cannabis Festival Announces New COVID Requirements for Attendees”

“Organizers of the National Cannabis Festival are pleased to announce the return of the largest ticketed cannabis event on the east coast to RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, DC on Saturday, August 28, 2021. The festival’s music lineup includes performances by Method Man & Redman, Young M.A, Backyard Band, Antibalas, The Archives, DJ Farrah Flosscet, and Lee, Blackwood & Graham.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Expert issues cannabis cautions

BROOKINGS – Bill Efting had some advice and warnings for the Brookings City Council last week regarding things that worked and things that didn’t when Colorado passed cannabis laws. Efting was a city manager in Colorado a decade ago when the laws passed. He now works as a consultant for...
Trenton, NJheadynj.com

Trenton is 6th New Jersey City to Allow Cannabis Lounges

After further examination of the Trenton ordinance noted yesterday, it was found they will be the sixth New Jersey city to allow cannabis lounges. The five other cities to allow cannabis lounges are Atlantic City, Jersey City, Highland Park, Hoboken, and Newark. Like a bar, only items bought on the...
Congress & CourtsCaledonian Record-News

Local Lawmaker Chairs Cannabis Caucus

A local lawmaker has been appointed chairman of the newly formed Democratic House Cannabis Caucus, which is looking to develop bipartisan legislation for legalized and regulated marijuana in New Hampshire to help boost economic development and state revenues. At the June state budget meeting, state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill,...
Economycbslocal.com

New Jersey State Regulators Outline Future Of Cannabis Industry

Nearly six months after New Jersey legalized the use of recreational marijuana, the state is one step closer to legal sales in the state. Thursday, state regulators outlined what the future of the cannabis industry will look like; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Scott, LAPosted by
KATC News

2021 Scott Boudin Festival postponed

The Boudin Festival in Scott has been postponed. The Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors and City of Scott announced on Wednesday that the 8th Annual Scott Boudin Festival will be postponed until Spring of 2022. The reason for the postponement is due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
New Orleans, LAKTAL

Popular festivals in Natchitoches, New Orleans canceled due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Two popular festivals in Natchitoches and New Orleans have been canceled due to COVID-19. On Tuesday organizers announced that the upcoming Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival has been canceled again because of the coronavirus. The Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival released this statement about the decision:. For...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC)

Rules marked by low application fees, priority considerations for minority groups and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs. Trenton NJ, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) voted on Thursday afternoon to adopt the first set of rules that will guide the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of recreational cannabis in the state. The rule adoption paves the way for the opening of applications for cannabis business licenses – the next step in the process to make personal-use cannabis available for sale.
Duck, NCobxtoday.com

Duck Jazz Festival postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus

The coronavirus has claimed another annual event on the Outer Banks, as the Town of Duck has postponed the annual Duck Jazz Fest presented by PNC to 2022 out of concerns over the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. “In consultation with health officials and our presenting sponsor in...
Englewood, NJinsidernj.com

A Path of Restoration: Green Candidate Hoffman Seeks to Right New Jersey’s Cannabis Wrongs

Cannabis legalization: been there, done that, at least in New Jersey, right? Or so some may have thought. Following the August 17th announcement of regulations set in place by New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, it is clear that much more needs to be done. The process of legalization that has been adapted by Governor Phil Murphy’s New Jersey continues to avoid the deep rooted inequalities ingrained in the way the criminal justice system historically handled this issue and the brand new cannabis industry here in the Garden State and beyond. Small black and brown-owned businesses suffer and tax money is funnelled into racist policing practices, all reinforcing the issues present pre-decriminalization. Multinational corporations, who have eyed the land of small growers, have taken over far too much land that could greatly benefit independent growers in New Jersey, and even in South America. During her trip to Colombia, Green Candidate for Governor Madelyn Hoffman got a taste of how this rapidly expanding industry is affecting individuals and small growers in the South, and is continuing to bring her ceaseless work towards equality into communities battered by the intrusion of corporations and racist policing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy