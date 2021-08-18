Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson, OK

COVID-19 booster will not be offered for J&J vaccine recipients just yet

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PY04G_0bVK5PqO00

The White House on Wednesday called for a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA shot.

However, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were told they have to wait a bit longer for the extra shot.

The new guidance on a booster shot for those who have had Pfizer’s or Moderna’s mRNA vaccine has grown out of the explosion of cases linked to the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Another factor in the decision comes from research showing that the effectiveness of those vaccines against the variant is not as high as against the original virus.

Nearly 14 million people have been given the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February.

In Wednesday’s announcement those who have received the J&J vaccine were told that booster shots will be coming, but that more research needs to be reviewed before they are administered.

“We also anticipate booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the next few weeks.

“With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well.”

In July, J&J researchers reported that their trials showed the vaccine provides immunity that lasts at least eight months and good protection against hospitalization and death by the delta variant of the virus.

An independent study showed that the J&J vaccine was not as effective against the delta variant. The new study has not yet been peer reviewed nor published in a scientific journal, The New York Times notes.

According to Johnson & Johnson, a booster shot would not be necessary any time soon. However, a spokesperson for the company told CNN that research is ongoing to determine the need for a possible second shot.

“Ensuring long-term and durable protection against hospitalization and death are critical in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said in an email to CNN. “Johnson & Johnson continues to diligently generate and evaluate evidence from ongoing trials as well as emerging real-world evidence as it assesses the need for a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA shots. Johnson & Johnson’s shot uses a viral vector – a common cold virus – to infect human cells, then delivers genetic directions to the cells and trains them to recognize and fight the COVID-19 infection.

If it is determined that those who received a J&J vaccine need a second dose, it is unclear whether U.S. health officials will suggest that it be a second dose of the J&J vaccine or perhaps that of an mRNA vaccine.

Other countries have combined the AstraZeneca vaccine – which is similar to the J&J vaccine – with an mRNA vaccine.

At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend mixing vaccine types.

However, in San Francisco, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital had made the decision in conjunction with San Francisco’s Department of Public Health to offer an mRNA vaccine to those who have had the single dose of the J&J vaccine.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Johnson, OK
Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
Johnson, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
Johnson, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Johnson, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#J J#The White House#The Johnson Johnson#The New York Times#Cnn#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Here’s why doctors say you shouldn’t get a COVID-19 booster shot — yet

With the Delta variant driving a surge in COVID-19 cases, some vaccinated people are scrambling for an extra layer of protection in the form of a booster shot. But public health officials and doctors say that while it’s possible that an extra vaccine shot could boost immunity, distributing boosters now could have unintended effects, both on a personal level and from a global health perspective. No vaccines have yet been approved in the United States for use as booster shots.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is how double-jabbed people spread COVID

COVID cases have fallen in the UK but remain high, with more than 20,000 people infected every day, in part because vaccinated people can still spread the virus. How do vaccinated people spread COVID?. Vaccination has gifted England a new lease of life, with people now enjoying relatively restriction-free society...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

Medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, explained

From the start, U.S. health officials have advised that recipients of COVID-19 vaccines be monitored for 15 minutes afterward in case of a severe allergic reaction — 30 minutes for those with a history of serious allergies. The precaution was prompted in part by an ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech and...
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to know about the Pfizer covid vaccine approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its full approval of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine Monday. The move comes eight months after the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the United States. Infectious disease experts hope the full approval will inspire those wary of the vaccine to now...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

U.S. Officials Are Reportedly Investigating This Moderna Side Effect

It's been eight months since the Moderna vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA), the second of three vaccines given EUA in the U.S. So by now, anyone who's gotten inoculated or plans to do so likely knows the side effects that come with the COVID vaccine: symptoms like pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. But in recent months, a growing number of incidences of one side effect have been reported, and now, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are reportedly looking into whether or not Moderna is more often linked to it. Read on to find out the latest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy