It’s Tuesday at the 2021 Iowa State Fair and Garrett Ley is celebrating his 27th birthday the only way he knows how: on the job. Ley, the concessions coordinator for the Iowa State Fair, has been working on the fairgrounds in some capacity since age 14, starting as a saltwater taffy salesman in a vendor on the Grand Concourse. Several years and several vendors later, Ley made his relationship with the fair official when he began his full-time employment as concessions coordinator.