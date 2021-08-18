Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS’: Is Show Setting Up Fornell’s Permanent Departure in Season 19?

By Anna Dunn
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbYPi_0bVK3Xgw00

NCIS season 19 is a little over a month away, and there’s tons to speculate about. With so many cast members coming and going over the years, some are beginning to wonder if the show will say goodbye to Fornell permanently this year.

Fornell, played by Joe Spano, has been with the show since the start. He’s a recurring character, meaning that he doesn’t come back every episode. When he does, though, fans love it. The former FBI agent works closely with the NCIS team and is a very close friend of Agent Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon.

Fornell and Gibbs actually share the same ex-wife, and Fornell had a daughter with her. But tragedy struck last season. In NCIS season 18, Fornell’s daughter died of an overdose. Gibbs was there for him in those moments.

But thankfully, it doesn’t look like he’ll go anywhere despite the tragedy. He’ll also definitely be in season 19 at the very least. Showrunner Steven D. Binder confirmed his return on Twitter.

“I am pleased as punch to confirm for you that Fornell will be appearing soon,” Binder wrote in response to a fan.

The biggest reason this could be Fornell’s last season is it may be Gibbs’ last season. Gibbs actor Mark Harmon was reportedly eying an exit before finally agreeing to appear in a handful of episodes in season 19. There’s a chance Harmon won’t return at all for a potential season 20. Considering how close Fornell and Gibbs are, it’s hard to say whether or not Fornell will continue appearing on the show without Gibbs.

Still, this is all speculation. Fornell has outlasted characters like Ziva David, Anthony Dinozzo, and Abby Scuito. He could even outlast Gibbs.

‘NCIS’ Will Air Back to Back with a New Spinoff

CBS may have canceled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ last year, but the franchise continues to grow. NCIS is moving timeslots from Tuesdays to Mondays to serve as a lead-in to a brand new NCIS series, NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Hawai’i stars Vanessa Lachey, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and other talented actors.

When NCIS returns on Monday, September 20th at 9 pm ET, NCIS: Hawai’i will premiere for the first time right after. NCIS: Hawai’i will mark the third spinoff series for NCIS. NCIS: Los Angeles is still going strong, heading into season 13 this October.

But fans of the flagship series truly are waiting with bated breath when it comes to the future of not only characters like Fornell and Gibbs, but of the entire show.

But it looks like if the network can stop any major changes, the series isn’t going anywhere. NCIS is the top-rated scripted drama in the world and has held that spot for years. Hopefully, it’ll continue to do so with Fornell and Gibs even when season 19 is over.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

180K+
Followers
19K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Joe Spano
Person
Mark Harmon
Person
Jason Antoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#New Orleans#Ncis#Fbi#Twitter#Stevebinder#New Spinoff Cbs#Gibs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Posted by
Outsider.com

Hoda Kotb Shares Emotional Goodbye with ‘Today’ Costar

On Monday (August 23rd), Today co-host Hoda Kotb brought tears to everyone on the set of the NBC morning show when she shared an emotional goodbye to one of the show’s executive producers. During her segment, Kotb declares, “Alright so we’re a little bumming today. We’re going to be totally...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

Canceled ABC Show Gains Thousands of Signatures in Petition To Bring it Back

Are you a fan of the canceled ABC show Rebel? If so, then you show know that there is currently a petition to bring back the show. Rebel is a legal comedy-drama series that came to life thanks to the story of Erin Brockovich. It was created by Krista Vernoff and premiered back on April 8, 2021. The first season ended on June 10, but it was canceled by the network in May.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here’s What Happened to Jimmy Palmer’s Wife

Season 18 of the hit show “NCIS” saw several character departures. Medical examiner Jimmy Palmer’s (Brian Dietzen) wife Breena (Michelle Pierce) was one of them. Pierce was accompanied by fan-favorite actress Emily Wickersham (Agent “Ellie” Bishop). The latter of the two recently revealed an exciting pregnancy announcement on her social media channels. While Wickersham left of her own choosing, an article by Express revealed the reason behind Pierce’s end on the show.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Is Daniela Ruah’s Kensi Blye Going to Make Surprise Cameo in New Spinoff?

Fans of the “NCIS” world have gotten used to spin-offs, both successful, like “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and unsuccessful, over the years. One of the best parts of any new spin-offs is the introduction of the new cast and “NCIS” team in a different part of the country. Many times, spin-offs are kicked off with a guest-starring role in another “NCIS” franchise show.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Cote De Pablo Quit NCIS Only Days Before Filming

On August 12, CBS released the trailer for Season 19 of "NCIS" and the first season of the highly anticipated spin-off "NCIS: Hawaii." The official "NCIS" Twitter account posted the 19-second (coincidence?) clip featuring Mark Harmon, the star of the mother show, and Vanessa Lachey, who stars in the new "Hawaii" spin-off.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Mike Franks From NCIS Is Doing Today

With "NCIS" going into its Season 19 this September, it's clear that the long-running military crime drama has had its fair share of characters come and go throughout the years. One memorable character, in particular, was Special Agent Mike Franks, played by actor Muse Watson. On the show, Franks was the rough but kindhearted mentor to the series' main character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Will Ziva David’s Daughter Return in Season 19?

While America’s favorite TV show, “NCIS,” has gained a lot of beloved characters in recent seasons, fans have reason to believe that some of their all-time favorite characters may be returning to the show. Personally, I cannot help but hold out hope. According to an article by Express, “NCIS” former...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette left Michael Weatherly a great birthday tribute

NCIS legend Pauley Perrette is still a big fan of Michael Weatherly, and she gave him a glowing birthday tribute this summer. It’s been a while since we last saw Perrette play Abby Sciuto or Weatherly play Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS. Still, they will forever be linked to one of the most successful dramas on television over the past 20 years.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Drops New Beach Pic Following Recent Pregnancy Announcement

Former NCIS star Emily Wickersham just posted an awesome new beach picture following her recent pregnancy announcement. The actress played Special Agent Ellie Bishop on NCIS before leaving last year, shocking fans. To this date, Wickersham has not announced any particular reason why she left the hit drama. But now, she’s growing her family and exploring a new future.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up on His ‘Frustration’ and ‘Anger’ When Cote de Pablo Left Show in Season 11

It’s not uncommon for a show’s characters to leave as the seasons go by. In fact, many long-running television shows tend to see major cast changes over the years. Sometimes, a character leaves in order to further a storyline. Other times, a character exits because the actor portraying them is ready for a new opportunity. However, some exits, such as Cote de Pablo’s exit from “NCIS” can leave the audiences – and costars – wondering what, exactly led to the change.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS': Fan-Favorite Character Returning for Season 19

NCIS fans have cause for rejoicing, as one of their favorite characters will be returning for Season 19. Over on Twitter, a fan asked NCIS co-boss Steven D. Binder if T.C. Fornell, played by actor Joe Spano, will be coming back to work with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) for Season 19. Binder replied and stated that he can "confirm" Fornell "will be appearing soon."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Once Explained Why Mark Harmon Never Plays Practical Jokes on Him

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum has been playing Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the crime drama since it began in 2003. However, those 414 episodes over the course of 18 seasons are far from the extent of his TV acting career. “The Man from U.N.C.L.E” star has been acting professionally since the 1950s. It’s safe to say he is one of the most esteemed cast members on the set of “NCIS.” And that comes with certain privileges.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Linda Hunt Returns In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers and updates tease that Linda Hunt will get more screen time as NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Hetty Lange in the upcoming season of the show. The actress had limited appearance in season 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Linda Hunt’s Absence Explained. Fans may recall that...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Cryptic Clue From Writer Reveals How Gibbs May Return in Next Season Premiere

NCIS season 19 returns in December, and writer Christopher J. Walid may have dropped a hint about how Gibbs will return. The season 18 finale found Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, swimming away from the wreckage of his boat after an attempted assassination. Gibbs was busy hunting down a serial killer with investigative journalist Marcie Warren when the attempt on his life occurred.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Makes Full Return in Season 13 With Plenty of Baggage

Linda Hunt only made a handful of appearances in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, but she is expected to get much more screen time in the upcoming Season 13. The Oscar-winner stars as NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Hetty Lange, who oversees operations at the Los Angeles office. In Season 12, Gerald McRaney was seen more often as retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride to pick up the slack. McRaney was promoted to series regular for Season 13, meaning Hetty and Kilbride will be butting heads in person.

Comments / 1

Community Policy