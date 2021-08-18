How Good Can The Patriots Wide Receiver Trio Be?

The New England Patriots have a deep and talented running back group. Can J.J. Taylor earn his way onto the roster as the fifth back?. What do you do if you are an NFL general manager and you have five talented running backs and like to run the ball? You try like hell to find a way to keep them on your roster and utilize them to win games. The New England Patriots and their reliance on the running game is one of the more fascinating storylines in the modern passing NFL league. So just how and why should the Patriots keep that many running backs and who should they be in 2021.