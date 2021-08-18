Review: A past-obsessed, underwater world in 'Reminiscence'

For a genre so often cited as a major stylistic influence on any number of modern filmmakers, it’s a wonder why the sci-fi neo-noir isn’t a larger fixture in the genre’s release rotation. It feels like we get maybe two or three every 10 or so years – in the ’90s and into the post-9/11 era, we had Strange Days, Dark City, and Minority Report, which served as an unofficial capstone to that era, and we had a rash of them in the early ‘10s, perhaps kicked off by Inception, but closely followed by films like In Time, The Adjustment Bureau and Looper. There are outliers, of course, like Blade Runner 2049, which seems to have been a cycle unto itself, but it’s always exciting when we get a new one and Lisa Joy’s new film Reminiscence is a good example of how wonderfully pleasing the genre can be even when it’s not really doing too much aside from slapping a fresh coat of paint on old-school pulp stories. Joy, co-creator of HBO’s Westworld, has a good understanding of what it takes to revive a concept and make it relevant to an audience, and she applies those lessons learned smartly here. One must have a compelling plot, an intriguing setting, and a frequently shirtless Hugh Jackman. Well, at least two out of those three are real requirements, but you get the point.