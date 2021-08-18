Cancel
If You’re Flying Out of Minnesota This Fall, Don’t Forget to Pack Your Mask

By Curt St. John
 6 days ago
If you're heading home for the holidays this year and are flying out of Minnesota, you'll want to be sure and pack your mask. Actually, come to think of it, you probably DON'T want to pack your mask if you're flying out of Rochester International Airport (RST) or the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP) or any other Minnesota airport this fall, because you'll still be required to WEAR a mask.

