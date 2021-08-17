Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

US Golf Association employee charged in embezzlement scheme

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former United States Golf Association employee has been charged in a scheme to embezzle funds from the unauthorized sale of U.S. Open Championship tickets, Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced Tuesday.

According to a statement released by Williams, Robert Fryer, 39, of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, faces conspiracy, wire fraud, and mail fraud charges.

Fryer allegedly used his position ahead of the 2013 U.S. Open held at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, through the 2019 U.S. Open held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, to obtain 23,000 tickets that he sold to third-party ticket brokers for nearly $1 million. The face value of the tickets is over $3 million.

“The defendant allegedly stole revenue from a legitimate business that pays taxes, employs many, supports a non-profit organization, and brings excitement and income to our district with U.S. Open events at courses like the Merion Golf Club,” Williams said. “Criminals that conduct ticket schemes like this prey on the excitement surrounding big events; fans should remember that any item with a low price that seems ‘too good to be true’ should be cause for caution and concern.”

Fryer faces a maximum of 300 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $3,750,000 fine, and a $1,500 special assessment.

Defense attorney Bob Goldman said Wednesday that his client is assisting the United States Golf Association and the attorney’s office in unraveling what happened to prevent future incidents such as this.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

544K+
Followers
302K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
California, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Fryer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Golf Course#Beach Golf#Pebble Beach Golf Links#Us Golf Association#Ap#Perkasie#The Merion Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Greenwich, CTPosted by
The Associated Press

Key player in $19M stock fraud scheme dies in I-95 crash

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A key player in a stock fraud scheme that cheated about 12,000 investors out of $19 million has died in a car crash on I-95 in Greenwich. Christian Meissenn, 49, of Suffield was convicted in 2018 of conspiring with others to defraud investors, many of them retirees, through a stock “pump and dump” scheme that ran from 2009 until 2016.
Schenectady, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Funeral set for NY trooper who drowned on marine patrol

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — A funeral service will be held next week for a New York state trooper who drowned Sunday while on duty at a lake in the Adirondack Mountains. The service for Trooper James Monda is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, state police said. Visitation will be at the church the day before from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy