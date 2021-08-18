Cancel
Booster shot approval coming for fully vaccinated Americans

By Tanner Bickford
Cover picture for the articleIf you received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID19 vaccines, odds are you’ll be eligible for a booster shot this fall. On Wednesday, the Biden administration released plans to start offering booster shots to Americans who received either of the two vaccines, eight months after they were fully vaccinated. Eligible Americans are supposed to be able to receive a third shot starting on September 20th, which is contingent on authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The authorization is expected to come within a few weeks, according to USA Today.

