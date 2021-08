Good morning from Augusta. If you have recently got the COVID-19 vaccine or are still holding out, we want to hear from you. Fill out our survey here. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “If we could pull all these things together, along with some sort of campaign to let people to know — people who are non-residents, driving through — and residents, of course, as well, they should be aware they’re likely to meet a horse-and-buggy at some point,” Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett said of the risk of hitting Amish horse-and-buggy drivers after five crashes this year alone.