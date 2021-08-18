Cancel
NFL

David Culley Among Leaders In Odds For First NFL Head Coach Fired

By Sean Pendergast
Houston Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many of you who read my work here know, I love to wager. I mean, like REALLY love it. I'll play some table games at a casino. I'll lay some money down on a five game parlay. Hell, earlier this week I bet some fellow patrons at a local bar on whether or not cars would drive into a flooded Sackett Street near River Oaks. True story....

David Culley
Mike Zimmer
#Nfl Head Coach#American Football#Nyg#Arizona Cardinals#Sf#Minnesota Vikings#Arz#Clv#Det#Sportsradio 610#Twitter
