Minnesota State

If You’re Flying Out of Minnesota This Fall, Don’t Forget to Pack Your Mask

If you're heading home for the holidays this year and are flying out of Minnesota, you'll want to be sure and pack your mask. Actually, come to think of it, you probably DON'T want to pack your mask if you're flying out of Rochester International Airport (RST) or the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP) or any other Minnesota airport this fall, because you'll still be required to WEAR a mask.

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Rochester, MN
Health
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
North Carolina State
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
#Tsa#The Mask#The Outer Banks#Covid#Tsa#Cbs News#U S Travel Association
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Related
Public Healthmatadornetwork.com

Every type of mask you’re allowed to wear while flying

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the Biden administration extended the COVID-19 transport mask mandate. This mandate requires travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains, and buses — and inside airports and train stations until January 18, 2022. However, not any mask lying about your house will do. According to Travel...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Really?!? Rochester WAS Once Home to the Minnesota State Fair

This year's Minnesota State Fair opens a week from Thursday. So is it true that it was once held here in Rochester?. After a year off last year (all together now: "...thanks to the pandemic!") the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is set to kick off in less than a week, running Thursday, August 26th through Labor Day September 6th, at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights. And, yes, our very own Rah-Rah-Rochester DID once host the Minnesota State Fair. Really!
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Will Minnesota’s Extreme Drought Increase the Price of Your Christmas Tree This Year?

We've gotten used to seeing a shortage of various items due to the pandemic, but is the ongoing drought in Minnesota set to affect the price of Christmas trees this year?. Boy, if it's not one thing, it's another, isn't it? If it's not the pandemic causing supply chain issues that have made it tough to find certain products (like toilet paper or canned cat food in Rochester)-- or dramatically raised their price (like lumber)-- it's Mother Nature throwing us another curveball with our ongoing drought here in Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Cheers! Minnesota Will Soon Have a New Local Irish Whiskey

While Minnesota is home to many incredible local craft beers, a new, authentic local Irish whiskey is set to make its debut here soon too. As you might have heard by now, I'm a BIG fan of Minnesota's many local craft breweries. (And if you are too, you don't want to miss Rochester On Tap, the largest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, coming to Mayo Civic Center in October!)
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

25 Ridiculous Myths About Minnesota That People in Other States Believe

My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Yes, the FDA Just Had to Remind Some Minnesotans ‘You’re Not A Horse’

The FDA just took time to remind Minnesotans they're not a horse and they're not a cow, either. So what's up with these seemingly obvious reminders?. You would think that most Americans would be smart enough to know that taking a drug designed for large farm animals would be a bad idea, right? And, to be fair, most Americans (certainly most of us who live here in Minnesota) likely DO know that and wouldn't risk taking a medicine designed for cows and horses.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

13 Tips To Make Your Trip to the Minnesota State Fair the Best Ever

The great Minnesota get-together is kicking off on August 26th in the Twin Cities and although some vendors are pulling out this year due to COVID, the fair is still going on as scheduled. Before you load up the car for a fun day at the Minnesota State Fair, check out the tips below that everyone should pay attention to. (Some of those tips even save you CA💲H!)
Hawaii Statedeseret.com

Don’t travel to Hawaii right now, experts warn

Stay away from Hawaii. That’s the warning of an emergency physician in Los Angeles and the Island State’s own governor right now, mostly because of the recent COVID-19 spread. Hawaii has seen more than 9,300 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, according to CBS News. Intensive care unit...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
LifestyleDenver Post

Glenwood Caverns’ new roller coaster drops from 7,132 feet

When thrill seekers strap in and climb to the first peak on the new Defiance roller coaster, coming to Glenwood Caverns Amusement Park in 2022, they’ll be sitting at 7,132 feet in elevation. Only for a brief moment of anticipation though: The coaster then drops 110 feet at a 102.3...

