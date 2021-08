There's a saying by Oscar Wilde about art imitating life and vice versa, and that's what I think is happening here. Though calling this art is a huge stretch: Memes are a way to portray an idea or situation in a comedic way using a mix of pictures and text. Much like a GIF, a meme can be used to quickly share how you feel about something. I have text messages between friends where we haven't written anything for days. We just send GIF and meme messages. So, it is kind of like an odd type of art form. It's also an art form that my mother doesn't understand.