Here's Why Bloomers Are Fashion's Next Loungewear Staple

Of all the fictional pop-culture figures that have had an influence on modern fashion, very few have done it quite like The Nanny’s Fran Fine. Played by Fran Drescher from the mid to late ‘90s, the role was known best for her over-the-top yet inconspicuously high fashion looks from the runways (if you knew, you knew). However, after rewatching the series, yet again, I realized that while the star’s outfits were undoubtedly iconic, Ann Morgan Guilbert's character grandma Yetta was the show’s true style icon, and some of her most memorable moments are still relevant today. Campy ensembles by Moschino and super sexy outfits from Hervé Leger may have undoubtedly earned Fran the title of “The Flashy Girl From Flushing,” but just a few episodes in, you quickly learn that her sense of style was hereditary — which according to the sitcom’s Emmy-award winning costume designer, Brenda Cooper, was the point all along.