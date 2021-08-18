Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Here's Why Bloomers Are Fashion's Next Loungewear Staple

By Michelle Lee
crfashionbook.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years recycled decade fashion has become staple for trendsetting, either re-shaping into 21st century versions or wholeheartedly worn in its traditional styling. While the early aughts have become a phenomenon, there's an unexpected summer piece emerging on the sartorial horizon taking us centuries, rather than decades, back. Enter, bloomers.

www.crfashionbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Runways#Bloomers#Loungewear#Voguish#Victorian#Tiktok#Isohella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ApparelWestport News

This Fashion Founder's Company Will Take Back Any Piece of Clothing at Any Time for Any Reason. Here's Why.

In 2018, Kristy Caylor and her co-founder Mary Saunders started closed-loop clothing company For Days to combat the rampant wastefulness of the approximately $1.5 trillion global fashion industry. Rather than selling customers more clothes than they know what to do with (the goal of many fashion retailers worldwide), For Days perpetuates an up-cycling system that keeps clothes from piling up in homes and landfills.
TV & Videosthezoereport.com

Here's Why Grandma Yetta Is The Nanny's Unsung Style Icon

Of all the fictional pop-culture figures that have had an influence on modern fashion, very few have done it quite like The Nanny’s Fran Fine. Played by Fran Drescher from the mid to late ‘90s, the role was known best for her over-the-top yet inconspicuously high fashion looks from the runways (if you knew, you knew). However, after rewatching the series, yet again, I realized that while the star’s outfits were undoubtedly iconic, Ann Morgan Guilbert's character grandma Yetta was the show’s true style icon, and some of her most memorable moments are still relevant today. Campy ensembles by Moschino and super sexy outfits from Hervé Leger may have undoubtedly earned Fran the title of “The Flashy Girl From Flushing,” but just a few episodes in, you quickly learn that her sense of style was hereditary — which according to the sitcom’s Emmy-award winning costume designer, Brenda Cooper, was the point all along.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Angelina Jolie’s Chanel Ballet Flats Reflect Her Classic Style

Angelina Jolie’s capsule wardrobe has remained impressively consistent over the years. The actor’s streamlined and classic aesthetic has never once wavered, making her a relative anomaly when you realize just how many trends have cycled throughout fashion while she’s been in the spotlight. Her love for a sleek khaki trench coat is well documented, and she’s rarely spotted without a pair of designer flats — either a luxe slide or of the ballet variety — on her feet. For recent proof on her love for this effortless footwear silhouette, look to Jolie’s black Chanel ballet flats.
Beauty & FashionGrazia

Here's Why Molly-Mae Declined A £2Million Fashion Deal...

If you're asked to think of the most successful Love Islander of all time, the chances are you're probably going to say one person: Molly-Mae Hague. Just two years after she appeared on the show, the influencer has gained an eye-watering 5.8million followers on Instagram, thanks to her chic outfit posts, and that Louis Vuitton giveaway it seemed like everyone was sharing last year. Oh, and she's still with her boyfriend from the show, Tommy Fury.
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Scandi Style Is Evolving. What It Looks Like Now, According To Copenhagen Fashion Week Designers

Copenhagen Fashion Week has fast become one of the most popular emerging fashion showcases — and for good reason. The Spring 2022 edition wrapped up last week, with brands like Ganni, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Stine Goya (once again) defining the style of the city with brightly printed dresses, an abundance of cool denim, and an emphasis on volume in the form of oversized puff sleeves and dramatically cascading dresses.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

7 Items I'm Buying to Make My Outfits Look More Expensive This Fall

If there’s one fashion skill I pride myself on being proficient in, it’s the art of making my outfits look expensive without spending major bucks on them. Hey, we all have our thing. Previously, I’ve waxed lyrical on everything from expensive-looking Amazon finds to fashion girls I follow for expensive-looking outfit ideas. Today, I’m going to be sharing some of the chicest new-season pieces and biggest fall trends that exude a luxe-looking touch but don't carry a hefty price tag.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Journey With Jewels: How Harling Ross Styles Maximalist Jewelry For Everyday Wear

Journey With Jewels is our series that explores one’s relationship with jewelry beyond adornments — as a force to transform, empower, and even draw on energy from the past. From perennial favorites to vintage heirlooms, the meaning we attach to these decorative objects range and reveal more than our styling preferences. This edition is with creative consultant and writer, Harling Ross, and is sponsored by Ben Bridge.
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

'60s Fashion to Inspire Your Fall Wardrobe

The fashion of the 1960s embodied a new, laid back sense of freedom. Longer skirts were swapped for minis while groovy flared jeans took the place of starch-pressed capris. Fashion icons like Brigitte Bardot and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis were admired and often emulated, encouraging onlookers to experiment with their own personal styles. Get inspired by these five 1960s fashion trends that you can invest in right now.
Apparelcoveteur.com

3 Fresh Ways to Style Fall’s Favorite Fashion Item

In my personal opinion, jacket weather is the best time to get dressed. You aren't restricted to overbearing coats and puffers, but you have the capability to layer without overheating. And that's what transitional dressing is all about, the ability to put on and take off layers as the temperature fluctuates throughout the day. The key piece here: jackets. Less bulky than a coat but slightly warmer than a simple long-sleeve top, the jacket is a stylish add-on that's not only practical but can elevate any look style-wise. Trench coats, denim jackets, leather moto styles, quilted versions, blazers—the options are prolific. In case you needed a few ideas in terms of styling, we've recreated three jacket-based ensembles for you to shop below.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

11 Trends from the 1960s That Are Making a Comeback

The ’90s and early 2000s are undoubtedly taking over the current circuit, but the style set are finding sartorial inspiration from a much earlier decade too. As it turns out, fashion moments from the 1960s have also given rise to some popular trends. From ultra-chic accessories to well-tailored silhouettes, there’s truly no denying the era’s impact on modern fashion.
Theater & Dancethezoereport.com

Zendaya’s Dreamy Wedding Guest Dress Is The Kind You Can Actually Dance In

Zendaya always emits a classy, elegant vibe with her clothes, whether she’s attending an award show or a friend’s event. Some of her favorite high-profile designers are Christopher John Rogers, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, and Valentino. The actor turned to the latter Italian luxury fashion house for a recent party outfit. Zendaya wore a wedding guest dress from Valentino — an option, that immediately upon seeing it, you’ll notice is perfect for fall ceremonies. (Zendaya and her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland both attended music producer Josh Florez’s nuptials in Simi Valley, California.)
Beauty & FashionVogue

Princess Diana’s Beauty Little Black Book

While her go-to outfits and favourite designers are etched into people’s brains, Princess Diana also kept a select few beauty and wellbeing experts to hand to help her feel (and look) as good as she could. With a penchant for the holistic, she developed deep and long-lasting friendships with many she worked with, from her beloved hairstylist Sam McKnight, to Ayurvedic practitioner Nishi Joshi. Find out more about four of her trusted experts below.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is All ‘About Love’ in a Backless Black Gown, Sheer Gloves & $30 Million Diamond Necklace

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the pictures of high fashion for Tiffany & Co.’s newest project. Starring in the brand’s fall ’21 campaign, the “Drunk in Love” musicians tackled the “About Love” theme in coordinating black-tie attire. Jay-Z donned a classic tuxedo with a bow tie and satin-trim pants while Beyoncé modeled a form-fitting black gown with a dipping backless silhouette. The “About Love” campaign highlights the Carters’ famous love story, echoed in grandeur with the iconic Tiffany Diamond and the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Equals Pi” painting. Modeled by Beyoncé, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and features an unprecedented 82 facets, estimated...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the 128-Carat Tiffany Diamond Star in the Jeweler’s New Campaign

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s much-anticipated campaign for Tiffany & Co. has arrived—and it features a few notable firsts. On Monday, the American jeweler revealed its fall 2021 campaign, called “About Love,” which stars the music industry power couple. Photographed by Mason Poole, the images are the first time they’ve appeared in a campaign together. It’s also the first time the Tiffany blue Jean-Michel Basquiat painting in the background, entitled Equals Pi (1982), has been seen publicly. In the images, Beyoncé wears the iconic Tiffany Diamond—marking the first time the jewel has been featured in an advertising campaign. (She’s the first Black woman...
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Street Style from the Copenhagen Spring 2022 Fashion Shows

Rejoice — fresh outfit inspiration from the ever-stylish Danish capital. It’s ba-ack! Copenhagen Fashion Week has returned to a mostly live format for its spring 2022 ready-to-wear shows and you know what that means: all the outfit inspiration you need for making a slow-but-steady return to in-person life courtesy of the ever-stylish Danes. The Danish capital is bustling with fresh transitional OOTDs and so far, we’re seeing lots of crisp tailoring, leather separates, relaxed denim and shades of green among the most eye-catching Copenhagen street style SS22 looks.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Loungewear Deals

Not ready to let go of your cozy loungewear just yet? Neither are we! And as luck would have it, along with school supplies and backpacks, stylish loungewear pieces are discounted at Amazon's Back to School Sale. It's offering big fashion deals, including discounts on clothing you'll live in at home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy